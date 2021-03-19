Live

Tax scams: How to protect yourself

A growing number of taxpayers are falling prey to identity theft. Criminals are using these IDs to collect fake tax returns and steal personal information. CBS News' Mellody Hobson details the scams, and explains how to avoid them.
