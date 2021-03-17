Live

IRS moves 2021 tax deadline to May 17

The IRS is planning to postpone its customary April 15 tax filing deadline until May 17 due to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic for taxpayers and the IRS. CBSN's Tanya Rivero has the details.
