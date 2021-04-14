Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tavis Smiley on the #OscarsSoWhite debate

For the second consecutive year the Academy Awards did not honor actors of color among its nominees. The lack of racial diversity has provoked a lot of controversy, and it's attracted the attention of author and PBS host Tavis Smiley.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.