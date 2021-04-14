Derek Chauvin Trial
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Supreme Court Reform
Coronavirus
Stimulus Check
Biden Administration
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Decision expected on charging cop who killed Daunte Wright
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison
Six rescued, search on for 13 more after boat capsizes off Louisiana
Live Updates: Defense continues case in Chauvin trial
Watch Live: Biden to announce withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by 9/11
Decision could come today on lifting "pause" in J&J vaccine use
Under Trump border rule that Biden has kept, few can seek asylum
2 men arrested in 1996 disappearance of college student Kristin Smart
Ex-cop who stopped fellow cop's chokehold on suspect to get pension
Coronavirus Crisis
Fauci on what Johnson & Johnson vaccine reactions could mean for women
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
Michigan officials request help as COVID-19 cases surge
You've been vaccinated. So do you need a vaccine card?
Oral COVID-19 vaccine being tested in LA-area research center
What's behind the push for a 4th stimulus check
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Tavis Smiley on the #OscarsSoWhite debate
For the second consecutive year the Academy Awards did not honor actors of color among its nominees. The lack of racial diversity has provoked a lot of controversy, and it's attracted the attention of author and PBS host Tavis Smiley.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On