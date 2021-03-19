Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tamerlan was cooperative with FBI

Former FBI Executive Assistant Director, Stephanie Douglas, says Tamerlan Tsarnaev was cooperative when the FBI investigated him two years before the bombing, and the FBI agents involved "did a great job" in her review of the case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.