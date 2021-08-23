Taliban says it will hold U.S. to August 31 deadline for evacuation The Biden administration says that while it hopes to complete the withdrawal of U.S. citizens from Afghanistan by August 31, there's a chance it could extend the deadline. That could present a possible conflict with the Taliban, which says it plans to hold the administration to that date. Wall Street Journal national security correspondent Nancy Youssef joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details, and more on a deadly firefight that broke out at Kabul's airport Monday.