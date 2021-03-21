Path To Citizenship
Taliban releases video showing Bergdahl handover
Newly released video shows the carefully orchestrated handover of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to U.S. forces in Afghanistan. The tape, provided by the Taliban, contained this closing message: Don’t come back to Afghanistan. Bob Orr reports.
