Taliban releases 2 Americans, including Ryan Corbett, in prisoner swap, family says The Taliban has freed two Americans in exchange for one of its own, who was serving a life sentence in the U.S. for drug trafficking and terrorism. One of the Americans to be freed, according to his family, is Ryan Corbett, who was abducted by the Taliban while on a business trip in August of 2022. The Taliban, which runs Afghanistan's government, is holding at least two other Americans.