Taliban refuses to hand back U.S. military hardware but says Afghanistan is "open" for business In a wide-ranging interview with CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab, the spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abdul Qahar Balkhi says U.S. military hardware left behind after the Biden administration's hasty withdrawal from America's longest war belongs to Afghanistan, rejecting President Donald Trump's offer to consider releasing frozen currency assets in exchange. But Balkhi says the country's "untapped" mineral wealth are open to U.S. businesses, just as the ruling Taliban are open to dialogue with the Trump administration, in the hope of normalising relations.