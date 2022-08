Taliban answers CBS News' questions CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab sits down with Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesman for the Taliban regime's Foreign Minister, in Kabul to ask him about the fact that the leader of al Qaeda was killed in Kabul despite the Taliban's pledge to keep groups working against the U.S. off Afghan soil, the group's geopolitical isolation after its first year back in power in Afghanistan, and its treatment of women and girls.