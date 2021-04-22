Syrians try to return to normal life amid cease-fire, but tensions remain high The latest convoy bringing food and supplies to the civil war-ravaged city of Aleppo is being held in Syria, after crossing from neighboring Turkey. The convoy had been given clearance to leave Turkey, but did not have the go-ahead to make deliveries. Secretary of State John Kerry is asking his Russian counterpart to pressure the Syrian government to end the delay. Meanwhile in Aleppo, the situation grows more dire. Elizabeth Palmer reports.