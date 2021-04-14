Live

Syrian army officials oppose planned ceasefire

CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer reports from Syria, where she spoke with army officers who are leery of the ceasefire scheduled to begin Saturday. They believe they are winning, and that the pause in fighting will cause them to lose momentum.
