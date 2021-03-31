Live

Watch CBSN Live

Symptoms parents shouldn't ignore

It’s the time of the year for cold, flu and stomach bugs, but parents often wonder how to tell when it's time to call the pediatrician. Marlie Hall has more on the potentially serious symptoms parents should not ignore.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.