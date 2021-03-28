Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sydney gunman had troubled legal past

The extreme views of Man Haron Moonis, the gunman behind the deadly siege in Sydney, were known to police. Daniel Sutton, a reporter with Network Ten in Australia, describes what’s known about Moonis’ past.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.