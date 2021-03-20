Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sweeping new gun law leaves Georgians divided

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal signed into law a wide-ranging bill allowing licensed gun owners to take concealed weapons to more places than ever before. The new law, however, limits what police can do. Mark Strassmann reports.
