Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing may waive extradition to New York, DA says The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has started presenting evidence to a grand jury in the case against the man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. At a news conference Friday afternoon, District Attorney Alvin Bragg gave an update on the efforts to extradite Luigi Mangione to New York. CBS News crime and public safety senior coordinating producer Anna Schecter has the details.