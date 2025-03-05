Watch CBS News

Kabul airport attack suspect faces U.S. judge

Mohammad Sharifullah, a suspect in connection to the 2021 Abbey Gate suicide bombing at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, appeared in court after being extradited to the U.S. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reports.
