Survivor Finalist Joe Hunter's Fight for Justice | Case by Case During his time competing on "Survivor," Joe Hunter has been open about seeking justice for the death of his sister Joanna whose death was ruled a suicide. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales and producer Michelle Fanucci discuss their investigation into Joanna's death and an interview with Hunter who believes Joanna's husband, former pastor Mark Lewis, staged the scene after years of domestic violence. Mark Lewis has not been charged with any crime relating to the death of Joanna.