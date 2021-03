Store owner talks about the survival and tactical gear people are buying COVID-19 was declared a pandemic a year ago this week. Last March, people frantically bought out supplies of necessities like toilet paper and hand sanitizer, causing shortages and sold-out stores. Roman Zrazhevskiy, founder and CEO of Mira Safety, joins CBSN to discuss whether the pandemic turned the U.S. into a nation of "preppers" and what people are buying now.