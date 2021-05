Survey finds 4 main types of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy A survey by Surgo Ventures asked people why they aren't getting the COVID-19 vaccine in order to better understand how to motivate them to get vaccinated. Surgo Ventures co-founder and CEO Sema K. Sgaier, PhD, spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN about the main reasons people are skeptical, and the messaging needed to get more people to get their shots.