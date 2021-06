As search continues, investigation seeks causes of Surfside building collapse Officials confirm crews pulled a 12th body from the rubble of the collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, while 149 people remain unaccounted for. The Miami-Dade state attorney announced she will convene a grand jury to investigate the collapse. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojourquez spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN about where the investigation stands and what the grand jury could be looking for.