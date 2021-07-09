Live

Watch CBSN Live

Questions about developer's $400K settlement offer for complaints from residents of now-collapsed condo

The Washington Post uncovered an offer made by the developers of the high-rise building constructed right next to the condo that collapsed in Surfside, Florida. The condo association at Champlain Tower South rejected the $400,000 offer, which the developers made because of residents' complaints about the construction. Beth Reinhard, a Washington Post reporter who was part of the team that broke this story, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the findings and how it may factor into the investigation of the collapse.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.