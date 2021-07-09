Questions about developer's $400K settlement offer for complaints from residents of now-collapsed condo The Washington Post uncovered an offer made by the developers of the high-rise building constructed right next to the condo that collapsed in Surfside, Florida. The condo association at Champlain Tower South rejected the $400,000 offer, which the developers made because of residents' complaints about the construction. Beth Reinhard, a Washington Post reporter who was part of the team that broke this story, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the findings and how it may factor into the investigation of the collapse.