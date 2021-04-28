Supreme Court hears case on student's free speech rights on Snapchat The Supreme Court is considering a case that could determine the extent of First Amendment rights for millions of students nationwide. The case stems from a lawsuit filed by the parents of a high school cheerleader who was punished by her school for a profanity-laced series of Snapchats in 2017. Justin Driver, a professor at Yale Law School and the author of "The Schoolhouse Gate: Public Education, the Supreme Court, and the Battle for the American Mind," joins CBSN to discuss the impact this case could have.