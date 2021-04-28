Live

Watch CBSN Live

Supreme Court hears case on student's free speech rights on Snapchat

The Supreme Court is considering a case that could determine the extent of First Amendment rights for millions of students nationwide. The case stems from a lawsuit filed by the parents of a high school cheerleader who was punished by her school for a profanity-laced series of Snapchats in 2017. Justin Driver, a professor at Yale Law School and the author of "The Schoolhouse Gate: Public Education, the Supreme Court, and the Battle for the American Mind," joins CBSN to discuss the impact this case could have.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.