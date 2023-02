Breaking down the Supreme Court case that could transform the internet The Supreme Court heard arguments today in a case that could completely reshape the internet. Gonzalez v. Google addresses whether tech companies should be held legally liable for harmful content that their algorithms promote. Jeff Kosseff, an associate professor in the Cyber Science Department at the U.S. Naval Academy, joins CBS News' Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak to explain the arguments in this landmark case.