Supreme Court Justice Breyer set to retire at end of term Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is set to retire at the end of the court’s current term. Considered part of the court’s liberal wing, the 83-year-old justice was appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1994. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe joins “Red and Blue” for more on what his retirement means and who could potentially fill the soon-to-be vacant seat.