Support pours in for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones after decision to forgo tenure offer at UNC After a public battle with the University of North Carolina over tenure, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the creator of The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones announced exclusively on “CBS This Morning” Tuesday that she will not be joining the university this fall. Nikki Battiste reports on the fallout and the support pouring in for Hannah-Jones.