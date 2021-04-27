Live

Watch CBSN Live

Super Bowl 51 commercials take political slants

Politics made its way into a number of ads that debuted during Super Bowl LI. Among them, Audi vowed to give women employees equal pay and Anheuser Busch told the story of its immigrant founder. Don Dahler reports.
