Super Bowl 2018: Can the Eagles pull off an upset over the Patriots? Super Bowl Sunday has arrived! The New England Patriots are squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Patriots are competing to win their 6th championship, while the Eagles are fighting to win their first. Can the Eagles pull off an upset? CBS Sports writer Reid Forgrave joins CBSN to talk about what to watch for in tonight's Super Bowl.