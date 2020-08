“Sunday Morning” Matinee: Hillsong Young & Free The last album from the Sydney-based Christian music group Hillsong Young & Free, titled “III,” peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Christian/Gospel Albums Chart two years ago. The Grammy-nominated group is back with a new album, “All Of My Best Friends." In a performance for “Sunday Morning” viewers, they present an acoustic version of their single “Best Friends.”