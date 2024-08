U.S. submarine ordered to Middle East as fears of retaliatory attacks on Israel continue U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling an aircraft carrier strike group to speed up its arrival to the region. The threat of possible attacks from Iran and Hezbollah on Israel looms following the killings of Hamas' political leader and a top Hezbollah commander. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata has more.