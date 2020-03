Technology’s impact on teens’ mental heal... Psychologist and CBS News contributor Lisa Damour joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about the growing role technology plays in the lives of teenagers. A recent study reveals the links between teens’ social and mental health, and how they spend time online. Nearly 50% of adolescents say they use apps like YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook almost constantly. Damour weighs in on what this could mean for their development.