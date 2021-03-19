Live

Watch CBSN Live

Study: Lack of sleep increases stroke risk

More evidence that lack of sleep can be a health hazard, walking's impact on kidney disease and using Twitter to track the effects of migraines – Alexis Christoforous reports on the day's top health stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.