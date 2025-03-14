Watch CBS News

Study finds ingredient in slushies made kids sick

Doctors in Europe are now saying kids under eight shouldn't drink slushies after a study found one of the ingredients sickened children. One of the authors of the study, Dr. Ellen Crushell, joined CBS News to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.