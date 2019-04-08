News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Why Kirstjen Nielsen departure won't change "overwhelmed" border situation
U.S. declares Iran's elite military unit a terrorist group
U.S. woman kidnapped in Uganda begins trip home after ransom paid
Girl who died after school fight hit head on shelf, mother says
Blockbuster blizzard may impact many areas hit by "bomb cyclone"
Boeing stock declines amid plans to cut 737 Max production
Watch: Spacewalkers try to fix battery problem, run cables
Spectator "felt like it was right moment" to assault WWE legend
Star gymnast suffers gruesome injury during routine, then retires
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Student's death raises rideshare concerns