Student at Georgia high school reacts after math teacher killed in shooting Isaac Sanguma, a student at Appalachee High School in Georgia, said he was walking back to class at the time of the shooting Wednesday. One of the victims, Christina Irimie, was his math teacher, who he said was kind, welcoming and worked to give students confidence. Sanguma told "CBS Mornings" he can't believe what happened, saying, "I just can't believe my teacher, somebody I see every day ... it just don't feel real."