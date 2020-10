Stranded in Peru for seven months, tourist finally gets to tour Machu Picchu Tourist Jesse Takayama took in the sights of Machu Picchu, which recently reopened just for him, after waiting seven months to see it. Takayama has been stranded in Peru since March, when he traveled to the country with dreams of touring the ruins. His initial plan for a short stay finally paid off after officials approved his special request to walk Machu Picchu before heading home.