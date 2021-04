Stevie Wonder reflects on Prince's love for human kind, equality Prince is celebrated both for his prolific solo work and for his many collaborations with other artists, including the iconic Stevie Wonder. Prince performed with the legendary singer-songwriter in Paris in 2010 and many other times. Stevie Wonder joins “CBS This Morning” from Los Angeles to discuss Prince's "daring" vision. Also, watch Wonder play a moving "Purple Rain" tribute for his close friend.