Steve Bannon says he's willing to testify before January 6 House select committee Former White House strategist Steve Bannon said he is now willing to testify before the January 6 House select committee. Bannon's shift comes just days before his contempt of Congress trial brought by the Justice Department is set to begin. The panel will hold two more public hearings this week. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.