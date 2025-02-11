Watch CBS News

Steve Bannon pleads guilty in donor fraud case

Steve Bannon won't serve any time behind bars after pleading guilty under a plea agreement in a New York state case for his role in a plot to defraud donors to a nonprofit. CBS News' Katrina Kaufman reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.