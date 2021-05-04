Live

Watch CBSN Live

Steve Bannon ousted from White House job

President Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon left the White House on Friday. CBS News White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan joined CBSN to break down what Bannon's ouster means for the Trump administration.
