Stephen Colbert talks Donald Trump, Super Bowl "Late Show" “The Late Show” host, writer and executive producer Stephen Colbert is preparing for a special live edition of his show after Super Bowl 50. He hosted his Emmy-winning show, “The Colbert Report,” for nearly a decade. Before that, he was a correspondent on “The Daily Show.” Colbert joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his journey to late night TV and Donald Trump's "$10 billion mouth."