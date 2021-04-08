Live

Watch CBSN Live

Stephen Colbert on marrying the girl next door

In this preview of an interview to air on "Sunday Morning," comedian Stephen Colbert, the new host of "The Late Show," talks to correspondent Mo Rocca about his wife, Evie, and how a gazebo factored into his marriage proposal.
