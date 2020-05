Stationery company Yoobi gives back to schools in need Stationery company Yoobi, known for their colorful school supplies, is providing everything from pencils to folders for students in need across the U.S. Yoobi is available at Target, and pledges to donate an item for every item bought off the shelves. Even celebrities like Usher have joined the effort, helping Yoobi bring supplies to schools in low-income areas. Michelle Miller speaks to Yoobi founder Ido Leffler about how he got started.