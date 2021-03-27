Live

Watch CBSN Live

State of Emergency in Northern New York

Work crews and residents were out in force trying to clear roads and sidewalks before they get hit by another storm Wednesday night. New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency. Jericka Duncan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.