Live

Watch CBSN Live

Stars gather for 2014 Tony Honors Cocktail Party

Some of the nominees for this year's Tony Awards gather for a pre-celebration event in New York, a 2014 Oscar-winner joins the new Star Wars movie -- and more. Suzanne Marques reports on the day's top entertainment stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.