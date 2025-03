Starliner astronauts exit SpaceX capsule after returning to Earth The SpaceX capsule carrying Starliner astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams opened and its crew members exited after landing on Earth. This was their first time back on Earth after 286 days in space. Crew-9 mission members Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov also left the spacecraft. Former NASA astronaut Dr. Tom Marshburn and CBS News' Bill Harwood have more.