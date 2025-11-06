Starbucks' unionized baristas say they'll strike Nov. 13 if no deal is reached Unionized Starbucks baristas say they're ready to strike on Nov. 13 unless the company finalizes a labor contract. The date coincides with Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day, one of its biggest sales events of the year, when free reusable red cups are given away to customers. In a statement to CBS News, Starbucks said the company is disappointed that the union voted to authorize a strike instead of coming to the bargaining table.