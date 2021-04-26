Staffer for Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez testifies in trial of man accused of threatening lawmakers A staffer for New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took the stand in Brooklyn federal court Monday to testify about their office's response to alleged threats from Brendan Hunt. Hunt is on trial after being accused of making violent statements targeting several lawmakers. CBS News reporter Cassidy McDonald joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the trial and the latest in the federal investigation into the Capitol riot.