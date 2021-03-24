Live

Watch CBSN Live

St. Louis police officers on trial for beating Black undercover detective during protest

St. Louis police detective Luther Hall was brutally beaten while working undercover at a protest against police brutality in September 2017. Now three fellow officers are on trial for the assault, which they claim was a case of mistaken identify. One of the officers already pleaded guilty and admitted to lying on the stand. Lauren Trager, an investigative reporter with CBS affiliate KMOV, joins Anne-Marie Green on "CBSN AM" with more on the case.
