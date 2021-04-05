Live

Watch CBSN Live

Spike in shark attacks on North Carolina beaches

A teenage boy was bitten by a shark off North Carolina's Outer Banks. This is the sixth shark attack in a month, which is unusual for a state that normally sees only three attacks per year. Don Dahler reports.
