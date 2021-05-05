Special Report: Trump addresses U.N. General Assembly In his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, President Trump told world leaders they meet at a time of "immense promise and great peril." He made an argument for sovereignty and global order. Mr. Trump rebuked North Korea, saying if the U.S. is forced to defend itself or its allies against the regime's nuclear threat, "We will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea." He also called for the world to demand that Iran end "its pursuit of death and destruction."